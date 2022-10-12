Some of Brigitte Calloway's mandalas that will be on show during the Taranaki Arts Trail. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Some of Brigitte Calloway's mandalas that will be on show during the Taranaki Arts Trail. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Sacred geometry and mandala art will be on show during the Taranaki Arts Trail.

Inglewood hypnotherapist Brigitte Calloway has studied mythology and philosophy for several years and says her studies led to her creating sacred geometry artworks.

"My husband Ian and I both paint and we've entered the Taranaki Arts Trail for the past four years. I've showcased my sculpture work in the past but this year, I'll be exhibiting my mandala and sacred geometry pieces."

Brigitte practises traditional hypnotherapy for weight loss, smoking, anxiety and depression, as well as Past Life Regression hypnosis. Creating art is a debrief after her work, she says.

"It's like my own type of therapy. It's very relaxing."

She has her own studio to create her works.

"It makes all the difference. My husband and I each have a designated space. Although we both paint, our art style is very different. Having separate spaces is good as we can both focus on what we're doing without interrupting the other."

Brigitte says sacred geometry is unique.

"Not many people do them. Each mandala has a sacred code and a symbol that helps with abundance, health and many other things. These symbols and codes have been in our universe since the start of time. They can be found in nature, religion and many other places."

The mandalas, painted using acrylics, range from 50cm to 1m in diameter.

"There is a whole range of sizes."

While her works have been displayed in exhibitions, this will be the first time they'll appear in the arts trail, she says.

"I'm looking forward to hearing people's feedback on these works but also seeing the interest they generate."

The Details:

What: The Taranaki Arts Trail: Brigitte Calloway's sacred geometry and mandala art

Where: 87a Rata Street, Inglewood.

When: Brigitte and Ian's art studios will be open from October 28-30 and November 4-6.