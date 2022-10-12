Some of Ian's painted works. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

"I find human connection interesting. The best way to portray our existence is recording people," says Inglewood artist Ian Calloway.

Ian and his wife Brigitte are showcasing their artworks in the Taranaki Arts Trail this year, and while they are both painters, Ian says their work is completely different.

"I paint portraits, figures and characters. She paints mandalas and sacred geometry. Although we both enjoy painting, we don't paint the same things."

Some of his works contain a narrative, he says.

"They display happiness, love, pain and sorrow, all of the things that make us human."

Ian's work will be in this year's Taranaki Arts Trails and he says in previous years, he's received a lot of positive feedback.

"I've been in the Taranaki Arts Trail for four years. Two years ago we welcomed what I would guess to be around 400 people into our studios to see our works. It was quite surreal."

Before they moved to Taranaki, Ian entered the Mercury Bay Arts Escape in Coromandel.

"It was similar to the arts trail. I like entering these things as you meet so many different and interesting people."

Ian has painted for nearly 40 years, specialising in oil paintings.

"I painted on and off again during school but once I left school, I became an artist full time. I create commission portraits for people and I also create my own works."

Ian's work has been included in both national and international exhibitions, meaning his works have been purchased across the globe.

"I've had works sell in the Waikato, Coromandel, the South Island but also in Australia and other parts of the world as well. It's quite a nice feeling knowing people like what I do."

Ian is looking forward to this year's Taranaki Arts Trail.

"It's something to work towards each year. Brigitte and I both enjoy being involved with it."

The Details:

What:The Taranaki Arts Trail: Ian Calloway's portrait and figure paintings.

Where: 87a Rata St, Inglewood.

When: Brigitte and Ian's art studios will be open from October 28-30 and November 4-6.