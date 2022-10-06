Jo Stallard with some of her works. Photo / Supplied

A Stratford painter will showcase some of her works at Fenton Street Arts Collective during the Taranaki Arts Trail.

Jo Stallard, who co-owns the business with her partner Stuart Greenhill, is entering the arts trail for the fourth time and says she always looks forward to it.

"The hype of talking to other people about art is very stimulating."

She says the Fenton Street Arts Collective is a popular stop during the trail, and the foot traffic increases each year.

"When the Garden Festival and the Taranaki Arts Trail were combined it was a real bonus. As well as getting a lot of visitors who are here for the trail, a lot of gardeners also stop in."

Arts and gardens fit well together, she says.

"A lot of gardeners are very creative people and they have an appreciation for colours and proportions. Since the two combined, I've spoken to a lot of gardeners who've said they love that the two events run together."

During the trail, Jo says young artists use the opportunity to visit the workshops and studios.

"It's great to see the young artists visiting and asking questions. It's very beneficial when young artists can speak to the people on the trail. It helps unlock the young artist's potential as they're gathering ideas and learning."

Having the café and the gallery in one place is a bonus, she says.

"Business always booms during the Taranaki Arts Trail and we're very thankful to have both a gallery and a café. I'm also thankful to have my own studio designated to my artwork."

Jo has painted for a number of years and says it's relaxing.

"There's nothing better than putting on music and painting. It's therapeutic."

As well as showcasing her own work, Jo has organised for a number of artists to also exhibit during the trail.

"We'll have Whanganui-based artists Keeley Eastwood and her partner Brad Mosen showcasing their work that was exhibited in the Lysaght Watt Gallery recently, and a number of other artists. It's a great chance to showcase their work as well."

Jo says she will also use the time to work on her own paintings so visitors can see the process.

"I think it's very beneficial, where you can see the steps the artists have taken and what they do to get to the end result."

She says they also have a good relationship with the Percy Thomson Gallery, with their exhibition changeovers usually happening a week after each other.

"It's good that we'll both have some beautiful artworks for people to see during the trail."

She says she's looking forward to the trail.

"I just love speaking to people, it can open up so many opportunities for future exhibitors and also help artists with their own works."