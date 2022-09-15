Dan Mills and his daughter Rose are looking forward to the trail. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

An Eltham artist is opening his studio doors to art lovers in this year's Taranaki Arts Trail.

Artist Dan Mills took part in the trail for the first time last year after he had his family moved to Eltham from Whanganui.

Dan says he had a lot of people through his studio doors last year and has decided to enter the Taranaki Arts Trail again.

"Last year was positive for me. Although Auckland was in lockdown at the time, I still had a lot of people through the doors to look at my creations. I've decided to open my studio doors again for this year's trail."

A year on, after selling his house in Whanganui and purchasing the building on Bridge St, Dan says he and his family find Eltham a great town to live in.

"We really enjoy it here. It's a nice little town and the people are very welcoming. When we were looking at properties, the building came up at the perfect time and was exactly what we were looking for, a studio and a living space. We've loved living here and being part of the community."

As well as showcasing in last year's trail, Dan has also completed commissioned works around the region.

"I created a mural for the Hāwera RSA and the rail bridge just south of Hāwera."

Dan creates large-scale paintings, using spray cans, pallet knives, rollers and paints.

"I do abstract surrealist art. It's what comes naturally to me. For a long time, I've made a living off painting murals. When I'm doing art for myself, I have the creative freedom to discover what I like and this is what I like doing."

While Dan says he prefers to let his creative side run free, he also enjoys doing commissioned works.

"It helps to sharpen my skills and sets a bit of a challenge."

Dan Mill's studio is located on 96 Bridge St, Eltham, and will be open during the Taranaki Arts Trail.