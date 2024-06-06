The world premiere of Doppellooper will be one of the Winter Fest 2024 festival highlights, says festival director Megan Brown.

“I want people to come along, be entertained, to feel things and to experience things that will stay with them long after the festival finishes.”

Megan Brown, artistic director for the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (TAFT), wants people to experience all sorts of emotions when they attend any of the 42 events on offer during the trust’s latest festival offering, Winter Fest 2024.

There’s one feeling, however, she doesn’t want people to experience.

“I worry that there will be some FOMO – fear of missing out. A lot of our festival shows are here for just one night only, so if people don’t have tickets, they may regret not going when they hear others talking about a particular show or experience they enjoyed.”

Having many of the shows play just once or twice isn’t because Brown thinks they wouldn’t sell out if they ran for longer, but rather it comes from her desire to maximise the variety of shows on offer.

“If we had shows running over several nights, it would mean we couldn’t have the range of shows that we do. So I do worry people will miss out, but I also know there are so many things for people to choose from, everyone will find something for them in the programme. We need diversity in the programme.”

Keeping ticket prices affordable is another key part of the TAFT mission to bring art to the community, she said.

“The hope is that people will consider buying an extra ticket, perhaps, to a second or third show that they don’t know much about, but will give it a try because the price isn’t too high.”

Picking a favourite show from the line-up is like being asked to pick a favourite child, said Brown.

“I always feel guilty naming one or two shows over any others.”

She’s excited about all the shows and events forming part of Winter Fest 2024, she said.

“Prima Facie, I think, is one of the shows that people really do risk FOMO over. I don’t want people to kick themselves for not going, because I think it’s a show people will talk about for a long time.”

The one-woman show, written by Suzie Miller, plays on Friday night this week and performances of it on the West End, Broadway and across Australia have all gathered rave reviews. That doesn’t surprise Brown.

“It’s such an important play. People who have seen it elsewhere have said it’s incredible. It’s a really relevant and important topic, so pertinent to things right now.”

Winter Fest 2024 has a more “grown-up programme” compared with some of TAFT’s other festival line-ups, said Brown.

“Our last festival had a lot of shows for families, and while this line-up is more for the grown-ups, we haven’t forgotten families.”

Her own children are looking forward to Secrets In The City, she said.

“It’s free to do, you just download the app. It was created especially for New Plymouth, and takes you on a meander around the city. It will open people’s eyes to stories they may not know. I think the creator, Ria Simmons, and the app Pickpath, have created something really fantastic. I really encourage people to come to try it out.”

While shows such as Prima Facie are internationally acclaimed, the festival also features plenty of local talent.

“It’s a collaborative approach across it all. Bringing in some national and international performances, but also featuring some of the incredible talent we have right here in Taranaki,” said Brown. ”We have local content weaved in throughout the programme.”

Java Dance Company’s An Honest Conversation, playing on Wednesday, June 12, and Thursday, June 13, is an example of that, she said.

“In that, we have two really talented dancers, Sophie Gargan and Cheyanne Teka, performing. These are professional, quality performers who happen to live in Taranaki.”

The line-up of authors in the Speakeasy section of the festival is another example of a mix of local talent alongside writers from further afield, she said.

“Some people you know straight away are local, Airana Ngarewa, author of The Bone Tree is an example of course. But there’s also Josie Shapiro talking about her book about long-distance running. She grew up in New Plymouth, and when you read the book, describing the routes the runner takes, it’s easy to imagine those routes being in New Plymouth.”

From books about runners, interactive apps, award-winning one-woman plays and even a world premiere in the form of Doppellooper, featuring Graeme James and Sonic Delusion, there really is something for all tastes and price points, said Brown.

“There really is a lot happening over the 10 days. I feel we’ve given people lots of reasons to get off the couch and come out and enjoy some entertainment that will get them talking. The conversations that flow from seeing these shows is so important.”

The festival is also a welcome boost to businesses in the winter months, she said.

“We know it brings people to the city in droves. It helps boost the hospitality sector as well as accommodation. If you are in New Plymouth during the festival you see just how busy it gets and that’s so important in winter.”

Another important thing, said Brown, is people supporting the arts.

“The arts are so good for our wellbeing. I think, when we are watching a show, our hearts can start beating in symmetry, and that’s just so magical, how something can capture us in that way.”

The details:

What: Winter Fest 2024.

When: June 6-16

Where: Various locations in Taranaki.

Details: www.winterfest.co.nz















