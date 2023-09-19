Taranaki artists are invited to submit works for this year's Home Work Maunga Auaha exhibition.

New Plymouth District Council’s Puke Ariki Museum is staging Home Work Maunga Auaha: Taranaki Art 2024, inspired by Taranaki maunga. This is the fourth Home Work exhibition hosted by the museum.

Puke Ariki manager Dyane Hosler says Home Work acknowledges the vital role art plays in forming a vibrant community.

“Puke Ariki Museum has about 9,000 visitors every month so this is an incredible opportunity for local artists, regardless of experience, to have their work on display. We’re excited to see the entries we receive this time around. The creativity in Taranaki is as strong as ever, and this is just one of the ways Puke Ariki is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to support local artists.”

Works can be in any medium. The panel of judges will then select the final works for the exhibition without knowing who produced them. Previous judges included renowned artists Ngāhina Hohaia and Reuben Paterson.

Artists must be 18 or over, live in Taranaki and the work should have been produced in 2021 or later. For more information and to submit online, go to pukeariki.com. Submissions close on Friday, December 1. The exhibition will be in the museum’s temporary gallery from July 6 to November 10 next year.