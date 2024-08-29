“There’s lots of layers to what I’m feeling. Firstly, I’m very honoured and stoked. It’s a reward for the work and how I painted this picture. However, there’s also that imposter syndrome, as in do I live up to this accolade and from a business side, is this something I want to live up to.”

Winner of the 2024 Adam Portraiture Award, Maryanne Shearman, with her winning artwork, Tuhi-Ao.

She said she wanted to paint a ‘classic’ style portrait.

“I love those where you look at a person and although you don’t know them, you know the weight and importance of who they are. I knew I wanted to paint someone exceptional, whose life stood for something important.

“Tuhi-Ao had always captured my interest and I wanted to know more about her life and how she intentionally lives deeply for the people and environment. She has kaupapa that is worth talking about.”

She said painting Tuhi-Ao was an honour.

"I appreciate Tuhi-Ao and I wanted to paint her for months. We met in a food forest and I took a photo of her."





Jasmine Middlebrook, from New Plymouth, working on her oil on canvas painting. She is one of 37 finalists in the 2024 Adam Portraiture Award.

New Plymouth artist Jana Branca was one of the 37 finalists in the awards. It’s her third time being a finalist, she said.

“This is such a beautiful competition and I’ve found now that I have more experience, I paint what I want instead of worrying about what the judges would like. To have them rate my work highly is very beautiful.”

Jana Branca and her oil on canvas painting, Eirene (Natasja Branca).

Her oil on canvas work, Eirene (Natasja Branca) was inspired by her sister-in-law, Natasja.

“She came to visit us from South Africa last December and I took the photo of her sitting in the chair looking powerful in a very peaceful way. I called it Eirene as it’s the Greek word for peace. This work celebrated how peace is not fragile and how powerful it is to find peace despite everything that happens in life.”

Gallery director Laura Campbell said not only was the gallery the only Taranaki stop for the exhibition tour, but being the first stop of the exhibition was a win for local art fans.

“As the exhibition goes on, some of the works will be returned to the artists. We’re fortunate to be the first stop so people can see all the works.”

Campbell said having the top award won by a New Plymouth artist is fantastic.

“Maryanne was in December’s group show Yours Truly. To go from that to winning the Adam Portraiture is just staggering. When you look at her work and the realism the painting has in the face, to get it to that level is incredible.”

She said having the supreme winner and two finalists all from Taranaki shows the level of local talent.

“It’s quite a unique part of the exhibition. These portraits have added elements of the Taranaki landscape as well which I think is quite beautiful.”

Campbell said people can hear from Shearman and Branca at an artist talk later this month.

“They’ll hear all about their creative process and have the chance to ask questions. It will definitely be an engaging and interesting talk.”

The Details:

What: 2024 Adam Portraiture Award touring exhibition

When: Now until Sunday, October 13.

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery, Prospero Place

Free entry

Artist talk: Saturday, September 21 - 11am start

Where: Percy Thomson Gallery, Prospero Place

Free entry











