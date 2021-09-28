Taranaki artist designs artwork for reusable Christmas bags

Emily Moffit's design 'Pukeko in a ponga tree'. Photo/ Supplied

Flocks of tui and fantail can be seen on an eco-friendly alternative to Christmas wrapping paper.

Taranaki artist Emily Moffitt, 23, was commissioned to design artwork for Waste Free Celebrations, a Wānaka-based company that sells reusable Christmas bags and crackers.

Emily says she was approached by Waste Free Celebration owner Emma Conyngham.

"I had put a post up in a Facebook group for small businesses and she contacted me. She said she loved my work and wanted to know if I was interested in designing something for her business. I was very excited. I had never had my work on fabric before and the chance to see it on a new medium was exciting."

Emily says she designed a pukeko in a ponga tree, a fantail in a kowhai tree, and a tui in a pohutukawa tree.

She says creating native birds and trees using watercolour paints is something she is passionate about.

"It started when I was younger. I was inspired by the roses in our garden at our family dairy farm in Okato. I then started drawing birds that I thought complimented the flowers. I shifted to native trees and birds as I wanted to capture the beauty of our country."

The flora and fauna reusable Christmas crackers. Photo/ Supplied

Emily attends the Elam School of Fine Arts at the University of Auckland. She is in her final year of University, studying for a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

"I've always been creative. When I was at Coastal Taranaki School in Okato, I did Art during NCEA levels 1, 2, and 3 and I had to create artboards. My art teacher always encouraged me to pursue art."

Emily also owns a small business where she sells her artwork.

"I've run it for four years now. When I was in high school the teachers wanted to buy my work from the artboards. Seeing that people wanted to buy my art gave me the confidence to start my own business. I'm very lucky with where art has taken me, from the people I've met to the opportunities I've received. I'm also collaborating with Doodlewear, a kiwi-owned brand which collaborates with New Zealand artists and prints their designs on T-shirts, hoodies, tea towels and totes."

Emily says she is pleased to work with Waste Free Celebrations.

"The business really fits in with my values. I've always thought that on Christmas we have two seconds of fun unwrapping a present and then we're left with a lot of waste. I really love Emma's idea, and also how she supports Afghanistan women."

Emma says she is impressed with Emily's talent.

"I really liked her work and her realistic style using watercolour. I launched this business last year at a local craft market and it just exploded. One of the customers said they'd love to see some Kiwiana fabric. I ordered some and I hired 12 people to sew it for us to keep up with the demand. It completely blew my expectations."

Emma decided to introduce her own fabrics.

"It makes us different and Emily's fabric has been a real hit. It's beautiful New Zealand art and she has done a fantastic job."

Emma made her family reusable Christmas bags five years ago.

The Tui and Pohutukawa reusable Christmas bags. Photo/ Supplied

"I got sick of all the wrapping and the work behind it, just for it to end up in the bin because quite a lot of wrapping paper isn't recyclable, which isn't good for the environment. So I created over 100 bags and the family love them. People have responded really well to the bags and I think that's because they're ready for change and to move on to eco-friendly alternatives. I have introduced reusable Christmas crackers as well which have been a real hit."

As well as being environmentally friendly, Emma's business is also supporting Afghan women living in New Zealand.

"From 2004 to 2007 I was an aid worker in Afghanistan. I was talking to someone from NFACT (New Settlers Family and Community Trust) who said a group of Afghanistan women needed jobs. From my time in Afghanistan I knew Afghan women to be good sewers so it was a no brainer to ask if they wanted to sew for me. They're a contracted sewing group."

She says the idea took off, and she approached a Christchurch business for more sewing machines.

"They offered me $12,000 worth of machines for $3000 and I found sponsorship which paid for it. It was so nice having brand new machines, and having the chance to give the lovely women opportunities."