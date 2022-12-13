The op shop is now open to the public. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A new op shop in Hāwera has opened just in time for people to complete their Christmas shopping while supporting a good cause.

The Taranaki Animal Protection Trust (TAPT) has set up an op shop in Hāwera with all proceeds going back to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming feline friends.

TAPT trustee Daveena Taylor says the shop has been in the pipeline for a while and she and the other trustees were happy to finally open the doors to the South Taranaki community.

“We’re very thrilled to be open, it’s been a long time coming. People came in and out during the day. There has been a lot of interest in this and people have also been kind enough to drop donations off for our animals. All the money made through the shop goes straight back into helping. It all helps, especially in the middle of kitten season. We’re so thankful to everyone who supports us, without them none of this would be possible.”

Daveena says the kitten season is already off to a busy start, with adoption days planned for the future.

“We will have a split adoption day at our shop and also at Hāwera Automotive. We have so many lovely cats ready to meet their forever families.”

With the trust working with the South Taranaki community it made sense to set up a shop in Hāwera, she says.

“We have a lot of cats we are desexing in South Taranaki through our discounted desexing service. It shows there is a need for us to be here to help so when this building popped up it was perfect. We also have an op shop in New Plymouth that supports us and the volunteers were kind enough to help set up the shop. All the money raised at both shops stays in Taranaki. The funds raised from the shops help with food, vet bills, and looking after the cats.”

The shop currently needs some more volunteers, Daveena says.

“Anyone interested can just call into the shop when we’re open and have a chat. It’s a great shop to volunteer at. It’s social, a great crew to work with, and you’re helping to support a good cause.”

TAPT is also always looking for foster families, she says.

“It’s a worthwhile thing to do as you’re making a difference in the animals’ life. We have foster coordinators who help our foster families and support them the whole way. People can just visit our website for more information.”

The Details:

What: Taranaki Animal Protection Trust (TAPT) op shop.

Where: 40 Union Street, Hāwera.

Opening times: Wednesday to Saturday, 10am-3pm.







