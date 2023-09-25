Curly McEwen with a nice Taranaki ringplain rainbow trout.

It’s time for Taranaki anglers to get their fishing licenses before the upcoming trout season.

Fish & Game New Zealand senior field officer Allen Stancliff says the new season starts on Saturday, October 1, and is expected to be good.

“River flows are falling back to fishable levels following recent rainfall. It’s looking like the showers forecast for Saturday won’t impact flows too much. While last summer was unusually wet, the last four months have been drier than average and as a result, Taranaki ringplain streams are clearing very quickly after rain. There have also been no damaging floods over winter and trout caught in the winter fishing reaches have been in great condition.”

He says spin fishing will be a productive method in the early season, with 7-10-gram tobies, mepps/veltic bladed lures and rapalas all likely to take fish.

“T-tail and paddle-tail soft baits are also working a treat in the winter-season waters, so give them a try on a 5.2 gram or 3/16 oz jighead. For the flyfisher, tungsten bead mayfly and stonefly nymphs, along with creeper imitations, will all work well.”

The Pātea River, running through Stratford, is in great condition and always worth a visit, he says.

“There is good access via the Carrington Walkway, where anglers can target brown trout as well as the occasional rainbow. The Waingongoro River, Manganui River and Kaupokonui Stream will also fish well with fly, spin or bait.”

If the rivers are fresh, Lake Mangamahoe will be worth a visit for the flyfisher as it has recently been topped up with rainbow trout up to 1kg from Fish & Game’s Hāwera hatchery.

“For a family day out, Lake Ratapiko has also received a release of hatchery rainbow trout, and along with the resident perch and brown trout populations, the lake is a great place to take the kids on a sunny day.”

For more information on Taranaki trout fishing opportunities, go to https://fishandgame.org.nz/taranaki/freshwater-fishing-in-new-zealand/fishing-locations-and-access/ and click on the “Taranaki ringplain”. Fishing licences are available online from Fish & Game or from local sports shops.