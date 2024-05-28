Meat the Need and Feed Out general manager Zellara Holden says peope can donate livestock, milk or cash to help those in need.

Meat the Need and Feed Out general manager Zellara Holden says peope can donate livestock, milk or cash to help those in need.

A farmer-led charity needs more donations so it can continue to help those in need.

The Meat The Need and Feed Out programmes, which started four years ago, connect farmers and the community, facilitating livestock and milk donations through foodbanks and community organisations.

Since its inception in 2024, the charity has delivered 2.1 million mince and milk meals across the country and helps 115 community organisations and Foodbanks.

Meat the Need and Feed Out supports 25 foodbanks and community organisations across the Lower North Island, including Stratford Community Food Bank.

Co-ordinator Debbie Eden said the initiatives were amazing.

“We couldn’t be more grateful. The packs of mince come in separate 500g lots which is handy and we get given Anchor 1-litre UKT containers. These donations keep us going and mince is a great meat that can be used for lots of different meals.”

Whanganui City Mission is also involved with the initiatives.

Acting manager Raewyn Overton-Stuart said City Mission foodbank was grateful to Meat the Need for the New Zealand grass-fed beef mince packs.

“For five days last week, we supplied 82 food parcels, feeding 174 people,” Overton-Stuart said.

“These are a great addition to food parcels for families, something wholesome and full of protein.

“Thank you to the Meat the Need organisation and all farmers involved for ensuring we can feed families with quality produce. We are grateful for all donations that support the mahi we do.”

Meat the Need and Feed Out general manager Zellara Holden said a surge in demand meant more milk and mince meals were needed.

“There’s been a 40 per cent increase in demand for food support services nationwide and we currently have more than 100 foodbanks and community organisations on our waiting list. And the list is growing weekly. We would love to be able to help as many as we can, but right now we are struggling to keep up with 115 foodbanks and organisations already nationwide.”

She said a little bit went a long way.

“A donation of one cattle beast is enough to create more than 500 meals and one milk solid will create around two meals.”

Farmers can donate livestock (cattle, sheep, lamb and deer) or milk, and anyone can donate cash by visiting the Meat the Need website.

She said there was also the option to donate by texting FEED to 2662 to give $3 instantly and feed a family, with 100 per cent of donations turned into mince and milk meals.