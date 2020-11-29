Taranaki Air Ambulance Trust: Open day a fun day out for the family

The open day takes place December 6. Photo/ Supplied.

The Taranaki Air Ambulance Trust is opening their base and aircraft doors to the public.

The Taranaki Air Ambulance Trust Open Day is a family friendly event that gives people the opportunity to meet the crew behind the action and have a chance to sit in and explore the Beechcraft King Air C90A turbo-prop aircraft for a static display.

The Taranaki Air Ambulance Trust was established in 2006 to provide a quality air ambulance service for the people of Taranaki. The operator of the C90A aircraft utilises the Taranaki Air Ambulance Trust hangar, facilities and apron paid for by donations and voluntary labour.

In the last 12 months, the Taranaki Air Ambulance transported 679 patients for medical care that is simply not available in our region.

The support of Taranaki people and businesses keeps this vital air ambulance service ready to take off for life-changing and lifesaving flights for the people of our community.

David Drummond, spokesman of the Taranaki Air Ambulance Trust, says when the team are working it's very intense and they're very focused on what they're doing.

"This is a great time to celebrate our sponsors in a relaxed open doors manner when we can give something back to the community."

■ The Taranaki Air Ambulance Trust Open Day will be held at the hangar in the New Plymouth Airport hangar grounds, from 10am-2pm on Sunday, December 6. This is a free event.