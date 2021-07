Librarian Kate Fairhurst reading the Puanga themed story to the tamariki.

There was a very special tot time at the Stratford Library last week.

Tamariki from around the district enjoyed stories and craft themed around Puanga - the Māori new year.

Librarian Kate Fairhurst read The Promise of Puanga: A story for Matariki by Kirsty Wadsworth to the tamariki, before the craft session in which they created stars.

Kate says the children enjoyed the tot time session.

"It's important for tamariki to acknowledge and know about Puanga."