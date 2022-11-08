The cast of Santa's Last Stand is ready to entertain Stratford audiences this month. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The cast of Santa's Last Stand is ready to entertain Stratford audiences this month. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Never work with children or animals ... or so the saying goes, but for one Stratford theatre director, the saying just isn't ringing true.

Donna Drummond is the director of Stratford on Stage's latest play, Santa's Last Stand, which features a mainly junior cast, not to mention three mice, a cute cat and even a herd of reindeer.

Admittedly, the animal section of the cast is only pretend, albeit very convincing in appearance thanks to the talented work of wardrobe mistress extraordinaire Patsy Commerford and makeup artists Lynette and Alisha Hann, but there are certainly plenty of talented tamariki appearing in the play, says Donna.

"The dedication and willingness to learn is fantastic. Our youngest cast member is only seven years old. The overall maturity of our young actors is wonderful to see and certainly makes pulling a show together so much easier."

Donna says the younger members of the cast are getting the opportunity to learn from some of Taranaki's best amateur theatrical talent, however, with Rubeana Reader playing a reindeer called Grumpy in the show. Rubeana has been active in New Zealand theatre for many years from working with theatres in Auckland, Hawera Repertory as well as Stratford on Stage.

"I love the way she totally becomes the character she is portraying, from the top of her head to her toes. Stratford on Stage is extremely fortunate to have her. As well as her acting ability, Rubeana is amazing at producing props for our shows. We would be lost without her."

Rubeana isn't the only experienced actor in the show, with Kelsi Bailey playing the role of Mrs Claus in some performances. Kelsi started her acting career as a child with Stratford on Stage, making her a great role model for the younger actors in this production, says Donna.

"I recall Kelsi telling me one time how she looked up to the older cast members when she first started performing. It is great that we have retained the likes of Kelsi in Stratford as the talent they have and the relationships they build with our younger cast members is invaluable."

When the audition call went out for the show, Donna says she was "inundated" with emails from young actors wanting to be part of the production.

"I suppose it was not unexpected as once you are bitten by the theatre bug it is there to stay. Quite a few had just finished performing in Moana and were ready for more. We also had Cohen and Lucas Jacobson who had just finished Matilda with New Plymouth Operatic."

Donna says as well as the clear talent the young cast members have, they are as committed to the rigours of a rehearsal schedule as those who left school some time ago.

"The balancing act that some of our cast and crew are having to undertake with work, sport, rehearsals, exams and shortly, the actual shows, is certainly to be admired. I am really proud of them all."

Donna says the show, which opens on Friday, November 11, and runs to November 19, has been plenty of fun to work on for cast and crew.

She says once the three mice, fluffy white cat, seven reindeer and a few magical elves and fairies step onto the stage at The Castle, they will prove the old saying about children and animals just isn't true.

The Details:

What: Stratford on Stage presents Santa's Last Stand

When: November 11 - 19

Where: The Castle, Regan St

Tickets: Available from TET Kings Theatre Book Shop or email Stratfordonstagetickets@gmail.com

