Three magical young actors will share the role of Matilda Wormwood between them in the upcoming production of Matilda, the Musical at the TSB Showplace.

"Sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty."

That might be the case for Matilda Wormwood, the eponymous heroine of Matilda, the Musical, for three young Taranaki actors it's more a case of being very, very good.

At singing, dancing and acting that is. So good were the three girls in fact, that when it came to casting the role of Matilda in the upcoming New Plymouth Operatic Society production good things came, quite literally, in threes.

Leah Gunson, Layla O'Brien and Bella Roubus will share the role of Matilda in the North Island premiere of Matilda, the Musical, when it opens in July this year.

Leah Gunson (11) attends Sacred Heart Girls College

Director Carolyn Murphy says she was excited to meet the cast on Sunday, introducing them to key members of the production team.

"It's exciting to see our journey begin."

The three young actors are all Taranaki locals, with Bella, 10, attending Oakura Primary, Layla, 9, a pupil at Woodleigh Primary and Leah, 11, a student at Sacred Heart Girls College.

Layla O'Brien (9) is a pupil at Woodleigh Primary

For all three actors the show will be their debut with New Plymouth Operatic. However none are newcomers to performing. As well as all a love of singing, dancing and acting, the three girls also share a love of reading, something they have in common with the character of Matilda.

Bella Roubus (10) attends Oakura Primary.

Tickets are now on sale for the production, which opens on July 7, running for a limited season until July 23. Tickets are available from the TSB Showplacce boc office or online from Ticketek.