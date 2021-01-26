Synthony: Mix of DJs, orchestra and musicians makes for a perfect show

Synthony's vocalists, instrumental soloists, conductor Peter Thomas, producer Erika Amoore, and DJ General Lee take a bow at the conclusion of the show. Photo/ Mitch Iles.

As someone who never really listens to electronic dance music (EDM), I walked into Synthony not knowing what to expect.

However after listening to the talented vocalists, musicians, DJs and the Auckland Synthony Orchestra, I've definitely been converted to listening to EDM.

Synthony is a celebration of the last 30 years of EDM.

Both DJ Grant Marshall and DJ Tim Phin started the show off perfectly with smooth transitions between classic summer tracks.

The DJ sets were a great warm up to the brand new summer set by the Auckland Synthony Orchestra conducted by Peter Thomas, featuring different vocalists and musicians.

As I listened to the perfect combination of orchestra and vocals, I couldn't help but appreciate how lucky me and the audience were to be at a concert, while other parts of the world are in lockdown.

The party didn't stop there, with a live performance from Weird Together and a final set from Auckland Synthony Orchestra, the crowd was immersed until the end.

The TSB Bowl of Brooklands was the perfect venue for the show, with plenty of room to dance and the laser light show projecting perfectly into the crowd.

Synthony co-founder and producer Erika Amoore says it was a privilege to be at TSB Bowl of Brooklands.

"It's an absolutely stunning world-class venue and to be able to enjoy live music here in New Zealand while the rest of the world is in a very unfortunate lockdown is also a privilege. We are very grateful."

This was Synthony's first show on an outdoor stage, she says.

"The great thing about this beautiful outdoor venue is we can create an incredible summer festival vibe that you can't do at an indoor venue. So it's not only a big symphony orchestra, a DJ, an epic backdrop of visuals, lasers, and a state of the art sound system, it's also blue skies and stunning summer sunshine."

Everything about this show was great summer vibes and pure talent. The show was Synthony's biggest to date with more than 7200 people attending and I'm sure all of those people, including myself, had an absolute blast.