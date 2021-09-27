Synthony: Heady mix of DJs, orchestra, musicians, and lights returns to Bowls of Brooklands

Synthony is set to get NPDC's Bowl of Brooklands pumping again this summer. Photo/ Supplied

Synthony is bringing its classic dance party back to the Bowl of Brooklands in February.

Over 7000 people packed into the Bowl earlier this year as Synthony's first outdoor show brought in its largest crowd so far, and the beats will again take over the iconic venue for the grand finale of the Synthony NZ tour.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says they're thrilled to be bringing Synthony back for another night of epic doof doof at Pukekura Park's Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth.

"The energy Synthony brought to the Bowl last year was electric and we're set for another summer of sizzle in Taranaki with the Festival of Lights, L.A.B, and global icon Lorde."

A limited number of exclusive presale tickets will be available online only on Tuesday, October 12, 10am until 11.59pm, and on Wednesday, October 13, or until allocation runs out. Sign up to the NPEV newsletter to ensure you get access to the presale.

Warning – this is not an orchestra as you know it. Expect an energised journey down dance music's memory lane, accompanied by spectacular lights, lasers and a state-of-the-art sound system.

Combining dance music that spans generations with the full might of the Auckland Symphony Orchestra, Synthony in the Bowl hosts exclusive new electronic anthems, New Zealand talent and two brand-new sets.

The show will be hosted by leading female New Zealand DJ Aroha, with a live set by KÉDU CARLÖ, a DJ set by ZM's Clint Roberts and George FM's SIN, plus special guest performances by Ella Monnery, Jeremy Redmore, Nate Dousand, Bella Kalolo, Georgia Lines, Juju Lipps and Lewis McCallum.

From the early afternoon, fans can groove their way into the sunset enjoying tracks from the likes of Avicii, Wilkinson, Bob Sinclair, Dizziee Rascal, Fisher, Eric Prydz.

Venture Taranaki chief executive Justine Gilliland says as the regional event partner, it is proud to bring vibrant events like Synthony to the region to add to another stellar summer lineup.

"Our diversified events portfolio will create a real buzz in the region, and give a much-needed boost to our retailers, accommodation, activity and hospitality providers."