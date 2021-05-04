Swimming: CMK Stratford Flyers do well at New Zealand Swimming National Champs

The Flyers received great results at the champs. Photo/ Supplied

The CMK Stratford Flyers Swim Squad was in medal winning form at the recent New Zealand Swimming National Age Group Champs.

The champs were cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Other cancellations in the lead up have meant that not only was it harder to have enough meets to qualify for this event, but also that Stratford had three swimmers who had never been at this level before.

However, all three girls stepped up in performance and attitude and received great results.

The squad are thankful to Swimming Taranaki and Stratford Swimming Club for their sport in tracking down funding.

The Flyers Swim Squad always punches above its weight at these meets where it is one of the only small town clubs in New Zealand to have success at this level, as shown on the rankings on the overall club results where the team sit amongst many city clubs.

The next group of national swimmers is heading to Dunedin on May 7 to race in the division two swim champs.

Top 10 results:

Anahera Martin,13 years: Gold 50m freestyle (Taranaki Record), silver 200m butterfly, 4th 100m butterfly, 7th 50m butterfly.

Eva McGeoch, 14 years: Bronze 400m medley, 6th 200m backstroke, 7th 200m medley, 7th 800m freestyle.

Heidi Sextus, 15 years: 10th 800m freestyle, 7th 1500m freestyle.