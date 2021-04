Surfing: Taranaki hosts 2021 Fisher & Paykel Easter Masters contest

SUP, Dunga Derby and Grommets 40-44 winner Jamie Andrews of Waitara on the way to his SUP victory. Photo/ Daisy Day

The 2021 Fisher & Paykel Surfing Masters took place in Taranaki over Easter.

Results:

SUP 30 - 50: 1st Jamie Andrews (Waitara), 2nd Mark Jones (Tauranga). SUP 50 plus: 1st

David Storck (Piha), 2nd Simon Martin (New Plymouth). SUP women's: 1st Linda Crosse (Red Beach). Grovellers 30 – 50: 1st Sam Coyne (Auckland), 2nd Cameron Stanley (Opunake), 3rd Jason Farquhar (New Plymouth). Grovellers 50 plus: 1st Craig Hooper, 2nd Graham Billinghurst (Waitara), 3rd Murray Weir (Opunake), 4th Donna Muir (Wellington, also, first womens). Gidgets 30 - 39: 1st Angie Kernot (New Plymouth), 2nd Kim Stockman (New Plymouth). Femlins 40 – 49:1st Jo Moore (Waitara), 2nd Natalie Moon Jones (Tauranga), 4th Monique Marinovich (New Plymouth). Divas 50 – 59: 1st Carol Burgess (New Plymouth). Gail Steiner Memorial: 1st Angie Kernot (New Plymouth), 2nd Jo Moore (Waitara), 3rd Rosalind McFeteridge (Okato), 4th Natalie Moon Jones (Tauranga). Cadets 30 - 39: 1st Dan Hill (Mount Maunganui), 2nd Jason Farquhar (New Plymouth). Grommets 40 - 44: 1st Jamie Andrews (Waitara), 2nd Nick Dunne (Tataraimaka), 3rd Simon Ripia (Punihos), 4th Craig Sharrock (New Plymouth). Juniors 45 – 49: 1st Dawson Tamati (New Plymouth), 2nd Justin King (New Plymouth), 3rd Shane Bint (New Plymouth), 4th Ace Broughton (New Plymouth). Masters 50 – 54: 1st Phil Boulter (New Plymouth), 2nd Karl Quinn (Ahus), 3rd Mark O'Connor (Whangamata), 4th Chris Luke (Warea). Legends 55 – 59: Phil Griffin (Mt Maunganui), 2nd Jack Griffiths (Auckland), 3rd Etienne Everster (Auckland), 4th Shaun Conaglen (New Plymouth). Icons 60 – 64: 1st Robbie Benson Cooper (Mt Maunganui), 2nd Murray Valentine (Mt Maunganui), 3rd Harry Hill (Mt Maunganui), 4th Peter De Mooij (Mt Maunganui). Super Groms 65 - 69: 1st Barry MacCulloch, 2nd John Gisby (Gisborne), 3rd Mark Wilkinson, 4th John Quilter (Oakura). Surf Gods 70 -74: 1st Ross Moodie (Gisborne), 2nd Phil Bonham (Auckland), 3rd Alan Gargan (Omata). Immortals 75-79: 1st Chris Jury. Dunga Derby: 1st Jamie Andrews (Waitara), 2nd Karl Quinn (Oakura), 3rd Phil Boulter (New Plymouth), 4th Darren Smith (New Plymouth). Team Tag Taranaki vs the rest: 1st Taranaki 69.9 points, 2nd the rest 36.3 points. First Improbables 80 plus: 1st Adrian Pickering (Whangaparoa). Top judge: Jo Moore (Waitara).