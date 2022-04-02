For 13 weeks the farmers get off the farm and to the beach for a relaxing surf.

For 13 weeks the farmers get off the farm and to the beach for a relaxing surf.

Each time a member of Surfing For Farmers Taranaki leaves the farm to catch a wave, their board will have something to remind them of the farm.

Three boards have been donated to the programme and New Plymouth Surfriders Club president Mark Dwyer says the boards have a special feature.

"These boards were donated by our generous sponsors. The boards were made in Tauranga and have been wrapped in the wool fibre cloth. Each time the farmers catch a wave, they'll have something to remind them of the farm."

Surfing For Farmers is a mental health initiative that encourages farmers to get off the farm and socialise with like-minded people whilst enjoying nature and the water. The initiative runs for about 13 weeks, on a weekday evening at surf beaches.

Farmers are provided with surfing gear (wetsuits, surfboards), free lessons and a free barbecue.

It has run in Taranaki for two years and Mark says it keeps getting bigger.

"We have around 30 farmers each week. Being on the farm is really stressful so it's about getting out of that stressful environment and doing something fun."

Sam Williams has been part of the Surfing For Farmers initiative since the start.

The boards were presented by New Plymouth Surfriders Club president Mark Dwyer (right).

"My sister works for one of the companies that sponsor the event. She told me about it starting in Taranaki. I came the first night and I've been attending ever since."

He says he had never been surfing before joining the initiative.

"This was my first time using a surfboard. I really enjoy it. There's nothing more calming than the ocean. Every week I get off the farm and go somewhere that's picture-perfect and meet people and chat. It's a break from the stress of the farm and have a social catch-up with a barbecue and a drink."

The donated boards have Surfing For Farmers on the top of them.

He says the initiative is like a breath of fresh air.

"We started with 15 and now we have so many. Surfing for Farmers is amazing."