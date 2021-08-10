Superhero: Tamariki make superhero masks at Eltham Library Plus

Tyson, 7, and Brax, 4, Langlands with their superhero masks.

Tamariki made superhero masks at Eltham Library Plus on Thursday.

The event was one of many in the lead up to Saturday's Free Comic Book Day in Hāwera, says event organiser Katherine Bosworth.

"This year, the Free Comic Book Day celebrations were extended into a fun-filled week of comic-themed activities at our LibraryPlus centres around the south Taranaki district as we led up to the main event happening in Hāwera on Saturday."

She says the activities were successful.

"The activities proved to be a huge success in helping build the excitement of the main event with positive comments coming from around our different communities.

"By having the variety of comic themed activities at our LibraryPlus centres, we are allowing those who were unable to travel in to Hāwera for the day an opportunity to participate by dressing up, playing games and winning prizes."

Tyson, 7, and his brother Brax, 4, Langlands were two of the many tamariki making superhero masks.

Brax says he used gold glitter for his mask.

"I wanted it to be just like Iron-Man. If I had to choose he's definitely my favourite superhero. This mask will have the power to make me jump extra high on the trampoline."

Tyson says his favourite superhero is Spider-Man.

"I made my mask blue to match his suit. I also really like the Autobots from Transformers, especially Optimus Prime. I think they can be counted as superheroes as well because they helped to save the world."