Super Saturday: vaccination drop-in clinics around region on Saturday

The drop-in clinic takes place this Saturday. Photo/ File

Vaccination drop-in clinics will be open across the region this Saturday.

There will be clinics at Stratford Avon Medical Centre, Unichem Mackays Pharmacy and Waitara's Beach House Cafe.

Business manager for Stratford Avon Medical Centre Nathan Morris says the aim of the clinic is to be accessible for everyone.

"The Ministry of Health is doing a big push to get more people vaccinated across the country this weekend and we wanted to make it accessible, hence why there are no bookings needed. It's open to everyone over the age of 12."

Nathan says once people have had their vaccination, breakfast foods will be on offer.

"It's about encouraging the message to get vaccinated to protect our community, so people can support themselves and their whānau with a level of security."

He says everyone vaccinated on-site on Saturday, whether it's their first or second dose, will be put in the draw to win a $100 Countdown gift card.

‌

Mackays Unichem Pharmacy is also hosting a free walk-in clinic, from 9.30am until 1pm.

A community barbecue vaccination event is taking place in Waitara this Saturday.

The community event takes place at the Beach House Café. No bookings are needed, and people are encouraged to turn up and enjoy a free coffee and kai once they receive their vaccination.

The Details, Stratford:

What: Covid-19 Vaccination drop-in clinic at Avon Medical Centre and Unichem Mackays Pharmacy

Where: Avon Medical Centre - 8 Romeo Street, Stratford, and Unichem Mackays Pharmacy- 289 Broadway, Stratford

When: Avon: Saturday, October 16, 9am to 12pm, Unichem: 9.30am to 1pm.

The Details, Waitara:

What: Community vaccination barbecue event.

Where: Waitara at the Beach House Café, Waitara.

When: Saturday, October 16, from 2.30pm.