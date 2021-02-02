There will be plenty to see at the Summer Flower Show. Photo/ Supplied.

From roses to peonies, the Summer Flower Show will showcase a range of plants.

Show secretary Lyn Stanford says the show, organised by the Hāwera Horticultural Society, has been running for a number of years.

"We run a spring and a summer show. For the summer show there are 12 sections that people can enter."

Lyn says the vegetable section is always popular at the summer show. She says the event is well supported by the Hāwera community.

"Last year our summer show had 500 entries. The society is hoping to see that number again for this year. It's always a popular event and I hope that it keeps on getting bigger."

This year children can enter, Lyn says.

"We are introducing a children's section where they make designs using flowers, fruits, or vegetables."

There is no charge to enter a plant into a category. Entries are due at the Hāwera Community Centre by Thursday, February 9 at 8pm.

Lyn encourages people to enter the show.

"People can enter as many categories as they like for free. There is only an entry fee to go to the show. Each paid entrant gets a free packet of seeds."

Lyn says she enjoys being a member of the Hāwera Horticultural Society.

"We cover all things horticultural. It is a great, friendly group of like-minded people. Occasionally we go on day trips to visit different gardens which is always fun."

She says anybody is welcome to become a member.

"We meet once a month. It's a great way to meet people with similar interests. At the Summer Flower Show people who are interested in becoming a member can fill out a form."

• Hāwera Horticultural Society Summer Flower show: February 6 at the Hāwera Community Centre from noon-5pm. Entry fee is $3.