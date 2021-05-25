Students ready to cut loose, Footloose, for upcoming production

From left: Noah Fortuin, 17, plays Ren McCormack, Georgia Maxwell, 17, plays Ariel Moore, Noah Hunt, 17, plays Reverend Moore and Brenna Johnson, 14, plays Vi Moore. Photo/ Supplied

Students from a south Taranaki high school are ready to kick off their Sunday shoes and cut footloose for their upcoming production.

Hāwera High School students, staff, and volunteers are busy rehearsing for the school's upcoming production of Footloose.

Head of drama Alison Wright says over 150 people are involved in the production.

"This includes students, teachers, and volunteers from the community. There is a cast of 80, a production crew of 30, a live band, and countless of other people involved. "

She says the school has a production bi-annually.

"We try to cover different themes in our school productions as well as doing something the students will love. They really enjoy productions based around the 80s. In 2017 we did a Rock of Ages production which the students really liked.

"Footloose met all the criteria of being fun, something the students liked, and everyone knows the songs. The production was meant to take place last year but because of the Covid-19 lockdown we had to postpone it."

Head boy Noah Hunt, 17, has one of the main roles in the show.

"I was cast as Reverend Shaw who is seen as the antagonist of the show. He's the type of villain you feel sorry for."

Noah says he was also cast in the school's last production.

"I try to get involved as much as I can. I'm also heavily involved with the Hāwera Repertory Society. I was cast in Bugsy Malone which was on show earlier this year. Over the past six years I've been in a show every year with the Repertory Society."

Noah enjoys theatre.

"I like that a group of people come together and by the end it's like a big family."

Year 13 Noah Fortuin, 17, plays Ren McCormack.

"He's the lead role. I've never played a lead role before so it's quite exciting. My first theatre show was Bugsy Malone. I loved every moment of it."

Year 13 Georgia Maxwell, 17, plays the role of Ariel, Reverend Shaw's daughter.

"This is my first ever high school production. There are a lot of skills needed and a lot to learn but I'm just super excited to be part of the show."

Year 10 Brenna Johnson, 14, has been involved with theatre productions since she was 7.

"I've been in numerous shows with the Repertory Society including Annie and Bugsy Malone. I like everything about theatre."

Brenna plays Reverend Shaw's Wife Vi.

"It's my first production with the high school, I'm looking forward to it."

Alice says the cast is working hard.

"They're putting in 100 per cent effort. Myself and three others are directing the show which makes it so much easier. It's great to have the support and be able to spread the workload as well as have creative input from a whole group. It makes the show spectacular."

She says the community always supports the school's productions.

"We have ex-students come in, people from the community making costumes, and volunteers who help out. Without the support from the community this wouldn't be possible. It's quite nice to have that support. We're a tight-knit community so it's always fun to run productions."

The Details:

What: Hāwera High School's Footloose.

When: Opening night July 1.

Where: Hāwera Memorial Theatre.

Tickets: Available at the South Taranaki i-SITE or through iticket.co.nz.