Student report: Midhirst School visited by TVNZ Breakfast Show presenter

Matty Mclean with staff and pupils from Midhirst School. Photo/ Supplied

On May 27 TVNZ Breakfast Show presenter Matty Mclean visited Midhirst School. Year 6 pupil Ruby Wellington from Kaitake Class has written a report about the visit.

On Thursday, May 27 the school was buzzing knowing that someone from TVNZ Breakfast was coming to Midhirst School.

I would like to thank Matty Mclean for giving our community an insight of our tauira (students), and kaimahi (staff).

Midhirst School is very welcoming, as we accept everyone for who they are, because we believe that everyone is unique in their own way. We are also fortunate enough to have a beautiful maunga and stunning views. We got to show that off on TV, by having the mountain in the background.

To have a professional reporter come to our school was amazing.

We think Midhirst School is a great place to learn, and advertising our school means a lot to us. I think that Matty is a great person, admiring our school and the nature around us, he is also funny and good with words.

Mr Sands talked about our work and KAHA values. It was exciting having Matty come to our school because we were going to be on the news, and having such an important group of people think we were such a good school was awesome.