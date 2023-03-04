Courtney Roberts (front with ball) and Lauree Collins (back centre) are part of this year's SERSC premier one netball team. Photo / Supplied

Members of the Stratford Eltham Rugby and Sports Club (SERSC) premier one netball team are taking to the court to train for their upcoming season.

Coach Rae Smith says it’s her first year coaching, and she’s pleased to be working with a wonderful team.

“I have help from the lovely assistant coach Stacey Moynihan and our manager Phillippa Joblin to support me and the team. The SERSC premier one team has been a fixture in the premier competition for a number of years. This year we aim to make it into the top positions of the competition and secure the win.”

The team has a mix of experienced players and ones returning to the court after some time away.

“Tarryn Burd, Lauree Collins, Alyscia Fevre, and Nikitia and Courtney Roberts are all returning to the team this year. Sam Murphy and Rebecca Jury are returning to the team after some years off. It’ll be good to see them on the court again. Millie Wisnewski is new to the team this year and we also have Lauren Tewhata, a talented basketball player who has decided to focus on netball this year.”

Two 16-year-olds are joining the team this year, with Pippa Waite and Paige Taylor making their debut for the premier one team.

“It’s great to get the younger players coming through. It’s an opportunity for them to develop their skills and learn about the competition at this level. Like Lauren, Paige is also a talented basketball player who is focusing on netball this year.”

She says the experience and leadership in the team are evident.

“This is extremely valuable and will be good for the team’s newer members and will help us during the season.”

The netball team has a pre-season tournament on April 22 before their main competition starts on April 27.

“We’re looking forward to being on the court this year and I hope we come away with some good placings. I have all the confidence in this wonderful team that we’ll do well.”



