Strathmore Golf Club members enjoy club shootout over the weekend

2021 Top Dog Champs Ollie Smithson and Vaughan Wood. Photo/ Supplied

On Sunday, April 11 a good number of players turned up to play in the club shootout in warm weather.

There were 11 qualifiers - Oliver Smithson 20, Gary Tippett 20, Sam Lourie 19, Kristen Lourie 19, John Cusdin 18, Brian Needham 18, Vaughan Wood 18, Gayleen Coplestone 17, Oscar Lourie 16, Dan Murphy 15, and Kevin Sullivan 15.

After some very good golf, the final hole was faced by Gary Tippett and Kevin Sullivan with Gary Tippett winning the trophy.

Ollie Smithson and Vaughan Wood won the 2021 Top Dog final.

Morrie Mills and Neil Smillie. Photo/ Supplied

Neil Smillie, 81, and Morrie Mills, 80, celebrated their birthdays. Both are still playing and keeping the course in great condition.

Next week is free for catch-up matches and the Jury Memorial has been changed to April 25 starting at 1pm for nine holes only and then on to a pot luck tea.