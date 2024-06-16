Remedy Health and Wellness Centre owner Nell Mitchell (right) and Nicky Cleland with the awards the shop won at this year's Taranaki Top Shop Awards. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Remedy Health and Wellness Centre owner Nell Mitchell (right) and Nicky Cleland with the awards the shop won at this year's Taranaki Top Shop Awards. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Stratford health and wellness store was one of the big three at this year’s Taranaki Top Shop Awards.

At an awards ceremony on Saturday night, Remedy Health and Wellness Centre won the Central Taranaki award and a highly commended in the lifestyle, leisure and health category.

Owner Nell Mitchell said before the announcement was made, the team of nine already felt like winners.

“The public vote is what matters, everything else was a bonus to us. We’re very thankful to our community. We wouldn’t be here without them.”

She said receiving the award was 24 years in the making.

“I was a finalist when the Top Shops first started, but this is my first time winning the Central Taranaki Award. We’re definitely all very happy with this. When I was speaking to someone at the awards, they said it was only a one-point difference between the winner and us for the lifestyle, leisure and health award. It’s a great reflection of what we can work on, but also how well we are doing.”

The success was thanks to the wonderful team at Remedy, she said.

“We’ve got a fantastic team who shine through.”

Remedy was not the only Stratford business celebrating success at the awards night, with The Baking Company receiving a highly commended in the food and beverage category.

The Baking Company co-owner Graeme Cawsey said the team was thankful for the community’s support.

“We wouldn’t be able to go ahead without the support of the community, Stratford especially. We have great appreciation and gratitude for them.”

Taranaki Top Shop Awards Supreme Award winner was Belhams Interiors. Pictured are Sarda'e Palmer Curd (left), Adrienne Brown, Belinda Brown and Toi Foundation chairman Chris Ussher.

The supreme winner of Taranaki Top Shop was New Plymouth interior design store Belhams Interiors. It also won the Home and Furnishings Award and North Taranaki Regional Award.

The Service Person of the Year Award was won by Beverley Churchill, of Dalgleish Diamonds in New Plymouth.

The South Taranaki Regional Award winner was Mane Street Hair in Hāwera, and it also won the Hair and Beauty Award.

Results:

Fashion, Footwear and Accessories: winner - Ma’dore, highly commended - Barkers. Lifestyle, Leisure and Health: winner - Hubfit Hāwera, highly commended - Remedy Health and Wellness Centre, The GolfZone. Accessibility: winner - Lola Hair Studio, highly commended - Mondo Travel Hāwera. Hair and Beauty: winner - Mane Street Hair, highly commended - Elite Aesthetics, Lola Hair Studio. Home and Furnishings: winner- Belhams Interiors, highly commended - Mee O Mi. Food and Beverage – Eat In: winner - The Coffee Club, highly commended - Sushi Ninja. Food and Beverage – Take Out: winner The Reef Coffee and Sushi Bar, highly commended - The Baking Company. Specialty Store: winner - Studio 18, highly commended - Hungry Pet Fitzroy. Service Person of the Year: Beverley Churchill, Dalgleish Diamonds.