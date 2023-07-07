Bonita Bingham, of Ngāruahine and Te Atiawa, says the exhibition showcases the resilience of indigenous women. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Indigenous women from across the world have come together for an exhibition.

Kāhui Māreikura - Indigenous Sisters is currently on show at Stratford’s Percy Thomson Gallery and features work from 40 indigenous women.

It was curated by Bonita Bigham and Gabrielle Belz, both involved in the A Toi o Taranaki ki te Tonga artist collective.

Bonita, of Ngaruahine and Te Atiawa, says the exhibition highlights the resilience of indigenous women.

“It shows their place in mahi toi (artwork) and reflects their survival, revival, rejuvenation and all the things about being a woman not only in mahi toi but in their culture.”

The concept for the exhibition started from a conversation pre-Covid.

“Gabrielle and I wanted to show the strong spirit of sisterhood.”

The exhibition features 40 indigenous artists from New Zealand, Australia and America. Bonita says Gabrielle’s experience and connections in the art scene helped bring the exhibition together.

Ki Raro i te Kahu kōako - Under the shelter of the white hawk by Gabrielle Belz.

“She’s a master printmaker and painter with 50 years of experience in the art scene. In that time she’s developed an understanding and contacts around the world. All the lovely wahine involved in this exhibition came from connections with Gabrielle.”

She says Gabrielle has a key understanding of placement in exhibitions.

“She sees the key relationship between works that will help visitors best experience the mana of the work around the gallery.”

Percy Thomson Gallery director Laura Campbell says artists from Australia and America travelled to New Zealand to attend the opening night on June 30.

“It was good to meet them in person and watch all the connections form with the other artists in the collective. There is a beautiful connection between artists not just in New Zealand but across the world.”

As well as viewing the artworks, Laura says she encourages people to read the artist’s statements.

“There are beautiful stories behind the works.”

Close to 100 people are visiting the exhibition each day, she says.

“We’ve had very good feedback about the international artists. Being the school holidays children have come in with their parents and complimented the bright colours of the works.”

Laura says the gallery will be open late on Thursday for Stratford’s Starry Night Puanga celebration.

“We look forward to letting people view this exhibition in the evening and joining in the festivities on the night. We’ll be open from 5-7pm.”

The exhibition is on display until July 23. Photo / Alyssa Smith

At the end of the month, featured artist Ngaahina Hohaia will host an artist talk at the gallery.

“She has a solo exhibition in New Plymouth in August. She is a talented artist and we look forward to hearing her talk.”

Laura says the gallery and A Toi o Taranaki ki te Tonga have a strong relationship.

“We‘ve worked together in the past and we look forward to supporting Māori artists in this space. Gabrielle and Bonita are great at supporting artists around the rohe. This exhibition has morphed into something bigger by celebrating indigenous women across the globe.”

The Details

What: Artist talk - Ngaahina Hohaia

When: July 23, 1pm

Where: Percy Thomson Art Gallery, Prospero Place
















































