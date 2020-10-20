Stratford's new pool: Councillors agree on design requirements

The current pool in Stratford is to be replaced with a $20 million new one.

Stratford's new pool is likely to include two or three smaller pools alongside the main eight-lane one, with elected members also deciding a toddler leisure pool and splash pad were to be included in the design at last week's council meeting.

The mayor and councillors were asked to decide on what components they wanted included in the design of the pool as must haves, as well as adding any items they wanted to be included if the budget allowed for additional extras.

A decision report on the budget and design scope for the new pool also asked elected members to decide what the total budget for the pool was to be.

In May 2018, the mayor and elected members at the time agreed the pool budget was to be a total of $15 million, with $12 million of that being funded by council. The other $3 million was to be from external funding.

The decision report was written by special projects manager Neil Cooper, who told elected members that since that budget decision had been made, more funding had been given to the project.

That additional funding, $8m from the Government as part of the shovel ready finding post Covid, mean elected members could now decide to reduce the originally agreed $12m council contribution to $8m if they so chose, he said.

"However $15 million is unlikely to deliver what the public have said they require."

Mayor Neil Volzke said there was still the potential of further external funding coming in for the pool, and with that came the possibility of including more design features from the wishlist in the final design.

After elected members agreed on setting the budget for the pool at a total of $20m, the discussion moved to the design itself.

Councillors agreed on the design including a 25 metre, eight-lane main pool, along with a 20 x 15 m learn to swim pool and a hydrotherapy pool of the same size.

A toddler pool and splash pad were also included in the list of must haves along with basics such as changing rooms, administration and staff spaces and a first aid room as well as a room to be used for birthday parties.

A clubroom for the swimming club was a requirement, chief executive Sven Hanne told elected members, with the potential this could be combined with a party room.

He said the decision to combine the two rooms was not a decision elected members could make themselves however.

"The contract we have with the swimming club is that they have their own clubroom. While they have allowed the space to be used for birthday parties over the past couple of years in the current pool, the indication we have from them at this stage is a preference for their own space in the new facility, not for a shared space."

The swimming club paid a yearly lease for the use of the clubroom, he said, which had been waived since the club began sharing the room with birthday party needs.

"The original reason they had the clubroom was because the swimming club had contributed to the fundraising when the pool was built."

When it came to agreeing on the priority of any optional extras, councillor Vaughan Jones said the focus should remain on aquatics.

"To me it's a pool. Water features are paramount in the design. Looking at the other optional add-ons like a cafe or a gym space, to me they are not so important. We are building a pool, lets focus on water."

The report had three add-ons included, a gym and fitness space, a cafe and a spa pool.

Councillor Jono Erwood asked if a fourth add-on could be included.

"How about a pie in the sky idea - a hydroslide. Build it and they will come."

Council's customer and leisure services manager Andrea Mathews said hydroslides were "great fun" but also greatly expensive.

"They are very expensive to maintain and operate."

Councillor Jones asked if it was possible to design the pool in a way that allowed for add-ons such as a hydroslide later on.

That idea wasn't really feasible, said CEO Sven Hanne, as it required an separate body of water.

"You can put a hydroslide on your wish list as much as you want, but you are not going to be able to afford it."

Deputy mayor Alan Jamieson said a hydroslide would change the entire shape and design of the aquatic centre.

"So we have to decide we either want it or we don't, and I say we don't."

The list of optional extras was then put to the vote, with councillors voting 6:5 in favour of including a hydroslide if the budget allowed. The wishlist was put in a priority order, with a spa pool being number one, followed by a cafe, a gym / fitness space and a hydroslide in that order. Council officers would, however, bring the decision back elected members if there was any budget left to allow for any of those items, said Sven.

With the budget and list of design requirements confirmed, a draft design can now be drawn up, with work expected to start on the site early next year, to meet government requirements for shovel ready projects.

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council.