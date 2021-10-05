Stratford's new bike park and half basketball court gets tick of approval from children

Jazmine Javulos says the traffic lights are one of the best parts of the new bike park. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Stratford's iconic glockenspiel is no longer the only one of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

It has been joined by a smaller version of itself, proudly on display in Stratford's new bike park, which opened to the public on Saturday. While the mini-glockenspiel would have been a familiar sight to the many children visiting the bike park over the weekend, the traffic lights were a new feature, and are the only traffic lights to be found in the Stratford district.

"I like the stop light, and I like the moving ramp as well."

Jazmine Javulos, 8, thought the traffic lights were a great feature in the park, and she carefully stopped at them each time she looped around the course, waiting for the green light.

Her mum, Jezka Birondo, said she was pleased the park was open, and was impressed by many of the features.

"The best part for me is the disability bicycle parking, it shows how the community embraces people with disabilities."

Sisters Sophia, 6, and Sadie, 3, Treanor were also impressed by the traffic lights, with the bridge another favourite spot on the course.

"I like riding over it," said Sophia, who was pleased the bike park had opened in time for the school holiday.

"I'm so, so, so excited."

Charlie Lister-Hardman, 10, was keen to test out the half basketball court that is part of the bike park complex.

"It's really good. I like the colours they have used on the court, and I like how it has a fence, because at home when I play, I have to chase after the ball a lot."

He said the fence also meant his ball was less likely to bounce and hit his younger sisters.

"And they won't run in the way either, it makes it easier to play."

A member of the St Joseph's basketball team, Charlie was hoping to get lots of time in the new court during the holiday.

"I'm going to ask mum to bring us here lots."

Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke says he is pleased it was open in time for the holiday.

"It's fantastic to have the bike park and basketball court open. Both have had a huge amount of use over the weekend. I'm rapt. This is an outstanding community facility and, judging by the initial response over the weekend when hundreds of youngsters tried it for the first time, we should all feel very proud. This will be a real attraction with many benefits."