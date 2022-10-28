The Stratford Scarecrow Trail has officially begun, with 86 scarecrows hidden around the district. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Scarecrow Trail has officially begun, with 86 scarecrows hidden around the district. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Stratford Scarecrow Trail has officially begun, and people are again hunting high and low through the Stratford districts for the straw-filled guardians.

The Stratford Scarecrow Trail runs until November 13 and is a much-loved annual scavenger hunt.

Friends and whānau are encouraged to hit the trail together to find as many of the district's scarecrows as they can. Prizes are up for grabs for those who play.

The trail runs alongside the Taranaki Garden Festival, Fringe Garden Festival, and Arts Trail.

Kate Whareaitu, director of community services, says the Scarecrow Trail is a fun, free activity that will appeal to those visiting the region for garden and arts festivals, as well as locals who have embraced the event every year.

"There are 86 scarecrows to find this year and these aren't your regular scarecrows. The community has gone all-out and the creativity that's on display is outstanding. If you're visiting Taranaki, nau mai, haere mai, welcome. Enjoy exploring our wonderful community. We wish you the best in your search."

Prizes aren't just for trail hunters. The Scarecrows undergo their own judging, with prizes available across four categories, as well as for the best overall use of recycled materials.

Kate says there are great prizes on offer thanks to the generous support of Stratford New World, Fulton Hogan, Stratford ITM, and the Stratford Business Association.

"A big thank you to our scarecrow creators, trail hunters, and sponsors. This is our sixth year running the event, and the continued community support makes it stand out on the calendar. Let the Scarecrow Trail begin."

■ Scarecrow hunters can pick up a trail map and entry form at Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre, Council's Service Centre, or online at Stratford.govt.nz/scarecrow. Completed entry forms for the Stratford Scarecrow Trail must be returned by Wednesday, November 16.