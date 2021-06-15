Stratford Writer's Group: No stone left unturned as members pen tales at meeting

The writer's group enjoyed their monthly meeting.

'No Stone Unturned' was the title of this month's 10 minute exercise.

There were some interesting stories with several variations on the theme, including a catchy little poem from the group's resident poet.

The most exciting and hilarious story in the homework collection was the memories of a family outing that ended in disaster in the middle of a large mud puddle.

Another story was a chapter from a novel which is a work in progress, and then there was the opening chapter of another novel, and a story about an inheritance, followed by a longer poem from the resident poet.

The next meeting is on Thursday, July 8 at 1pm at the Stratford Library. The subject for homework is The Day the Birds Didn't Sing.

As always, it can be poetry or prose, any genre, and members can write about something else if the subject doesn't work.