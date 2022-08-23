The writers' group had a small meeting for August. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The writers' group had a small meeting for August. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A small meeting for the Stratford Writers' Group took place this month.

For the 10-minute exercise, the group had to write a poem about colours. This was a good topic, with some lovely verses being written.

The poems were followed by readings of the homework 'Wonderful Electronics – Love 'em or hate 'em'.

All of the members agreed that electronics are great when they are working well, but can be painful when they're not.

The next meeting takes place on September 8, 1pm at the Stratford District Library and Visitor Information Centre. The homework subject is a new car.