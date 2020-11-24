Stratford Writers Group members devise messages from Mars

Stratford Writers Group members had some great takes on travelling to Mars at their latest meeting.

By Maureen Armstrong

The Stratford Writers Group has welcomed a new member this month.

Seven people attended the November meeting. The 10-minute exercise was to write "A message from Mars".

There were a lot of great ideas, with one of the standouts being "Houston, we have a problem". The piece went on to tell Houston about the Martian traffic warden who was ordering him to move because he was in a No Parking Zone. The astronaut then had to report that the aforementioned traffic warden had been joined by a team who tried to move the rocket ship and tipped it over.

The homework for this month was "adversity" and as always we had several different versions of what each of us saw as adversity and how we dealt with it.

The next meeting will be the Christmas wind-down luncheon on Thursday, December 10 at 12.30pm, at the Bridge on Fenton, in the old RSA café. Members are encouraged to write something about Christmas to read at the meeting.