Stratford Writers Group enjoy writing about different types of freedom

Stratford writers enjoyed penning tales about freedom at their October meeting.

There were eight members and two new people at the meeting. The meeting started with the group completing a word exercise. They wrote down the list of official names for collectors and enthusiasts.

The homework for October was "freedom" and attendees shared their thoughts and memories of various types of freedoms.

One of the new editions to the group read a story she had written a while ago. All of the members thoroughly enjoyed the story.

The next meeting will be on Thursday November 12 at 1pm, at the Stratford Public Library. The subject for homework is "adversity".