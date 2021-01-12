Stratford Writers Group enjoy end-of-year celebration

The group enjoyed their end-of-year celebration.

In December the Stratford Writers Group had a Christmas lunch in place of their usual meeting.

There were 10 members present of the 14. All the members enjoyed the lunch. It was a great way to end a strange year.

The Writers Group are appreciative of the Stratford Library staff for their support through this year.

Thank you also to our members, who come along every month with amazing writings and great enthusiasm. We may have two more possible members who may join us at our February meeting. This will be on Thursday, February 11 at 1pm at the Stratford Library. The subject to write about for that meeting is: Under the Surface.