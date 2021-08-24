Stratford Writers Group discusses tales of the month at August meeting

The writer's group enjoyed their monthly meeting.

For the 10-minute exercise they decided to catch up with other members they had not seen in a while.

The homework story was titled When I Saw Their Faces.

We have had this one before a year or two ago, and this time we gleaned a couple of new stories, one of these being written as "chapter 2" to follow on from last month's story about a country road.

The next meeting is Thursday, September 9, 1pm at the Stratford Library. The subject for homework is The Letter. As always, it can be poetry or prose, any genre, or people can write about something else if the subject doesn't work.