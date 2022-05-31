The Stratford Writer's Group is back and going strong. Photo/ Unsplash

The Stratford Writer's Group is back and members are ready to pen fascinating tales.

Four members met last week at the Stratford District Library and Visitor Information Centre.

The meeting started with a 10-minute exercise where writers had to write a story based on the prompt "What's Inside?"

This was followed by reading the homework "Death and Roses".

This was a difficult one, being a subject from the Waikato University Writing School programme from about 18 years ago. However, difficult or not, the members wrote some interesting versions of the subject.

The next meeting will be June 9, 1pm at the Stratford District Library and Visitor Information Centre. The subject for homework is "The Piano Lessons". As always, poetry, prose, any genre with which you feel comfortable. Should be at least 200 words, not more than 2000.