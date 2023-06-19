Sam Bellamy performs the tree climbing discipline during the STIHL Timbersports Rookie World Championship. Photo / STIHL Timbersports

A third-generation Stratford woodchopper is the third-best Rookie in the world.

Sam Bellamy, 22, placed third in STIHL Timbersports Rookies (Under 21s) World Trophy competition. It was Sam’s first time at the world championships.

“It was an unreal experience that given the chance, I’d do again tomorrow.”

While there, he set two national records for the single saw and tree climbing events.

“I’m quite stoked with how I went.”

While it was his first time in the Netherlands, it wasn’t his first time on an international stage. He competed in the Under 21 team at Adelaide from 2017-2019.

Sam Bellamy, 22, competing in the STIHL Timbersports Rookies (Under 21s) World Trophy. Photo / STIHL Timbersports

He says the Netherlands is a beautiful place.

“The history and scenic views are astonishing.”

Sam first started competing when he was 11 years old.

“I’m a third-generation axeman, my father and grandfather were both great competitors and I just followed behind them. I started in the boy’s chops and slowly made my way up from there.”

Sam says he has a lot of people to thank, starting with his coaches Les Bellamy and Troy Bellamy.

“I’d also like to thank my family, friends, supporters, and my amazing sponsors.”

Jack Jordan, who won the STIHL Timbersports World Trophy for the second year in a row, helped Sam leading up to the competition.

“Jack came and helped train a few times and we had a training camp for two days together. He also helped keep me calm during the event. I also had the help of Anne Patterson, who came fourth in the Women’s World Trophy. She looked after Jack and me, making sure we had everything we needed and Stace Hall drove us around. I’m thankful for the people who helped us out.”







