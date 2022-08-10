Photo by Mark Mitchell. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her speech to the LGNZ conference in Palmerston North. 20 July 2022. New Zealand Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

It was "a pleasant surprise" when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mentioned Stratford in a recent speech, but Stratford district Mayor Neil Volzke says the success of the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs programme in the town is not a surprise in itself.

At last month's Local Government New Zealand conference in Palmerston North, the Prime Minister listed some of the positive results coming from the programme in the district.

"The Mayor of Stratford is quite good at promoting the programme," she said with a laugh. It's something Neil happily admits to doing.

"I have always been an advocate for the programme, and will continue to promote and support it wherever I can. Stratford was one of the first councils to sign up to the MTFJ, and by the time I became mayor in 2009, the programme was already making a difference to young people in our district."

The programme has grown throughout the years, he says, with many positive initiatives coming out from it over time.

"The establishment of the Stratford Youth Council and the introduction of our Trades Graduation Ceremony are just two of the many ways the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs has invested in our young people over the years."

The trades graduation event is something the graduates, their employers and their whānau look forward to, says Neil.

"So even when Covid-19 rules meant we couldn't hold the usual large event in Council Chambers, we made sure we still acknowledged the individuals and their achievements by visiting each workplace to present them with their certificate and congratulate them."

Another initiative supported by the MTFJ is a course focused on getting young people the qualifications and skills they need to find employment in the forestry industry, says Neil.

"The team at Te Kāhui Maru and Tupu ā nuku have just completed another of the forestry training courses they offer. It was my pleasure to attend the whakanui to celebrate the end of the course and present certificates to the eight young people who have completed the course. Council has sponsored this course to the tune of around $30,000 through its Mayors Task Force for Jobs funding initiative, which comes at no cost to ratepayers."

Neil was watching the PM's speech online when she mentioned Stratford.

"Having caught Covid-19, I was unable to attend this year's Local Government conference in person, instead participating in the three-day event online."

The PM highlighted individual success stories from Stratford as she discussed a recent $14 million investment in the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs and MSD Industry Partnership.

"....while this is a story of co-operation between local and central government, it's also a story of one school-leaver who got a carpentry apprenticeship who likely otherwise wouldn't have. It's a story of eight people in Stratford finding meaningful work in the aquatics sector that was struggling to fill roles. It means an extra electrician in the pipeline for a Stratford firm."

Neil says while the Prime Minister mentioned a few specific successes from Stratford's MTFJ programme, had she listed them all, the speech would have been a lot longer.

"Over the years we have been able to support many young people in gaining meaningful employment, education and work skills through this programme, and I look forward to continuing to promote the success of the programme, and our young people, to the Prime Minister in the future."