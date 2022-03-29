Aqua Aerobics takes place each Thursday morning.



Aqua Aerobics is helping people keep fit and have fun at the TSB Pool Complex.

Group fitness coordinator Wendy Swart says the Thursday sessions are an hour-long resistance and cardio workout.

"Aqua Aerobics is gentle on the joints while moving in the water. People have to work as water has greater resistance than air. It builds strength, moves blood around the body so there is less strain on the heart and people can move easier in the water.

"This class gives you an all-around exercise that will tone, increase muscles and reduce fat."

Participants complete a majority of exercises that work the full body.

"We have cross-country running, kicking and use water dumbbells and other equipment to complete a full-body workout."

As well as being good for the body, the lessons are also good for socialising.

"It's a very fun and social atmosphere. I work with a great group of people and every session is fun."

She says the lessons also help people gain confidence in the water.

"It builds that connection with water safety and awareness and promotes positive relationships with our pool and staff."

She says different payment options are available.

"It's $8 for a casual adult, $6.50 for a casual child and senior, $70 for 10 concession sessions for an adult. There are also 10 concession sessions for children and seniors at $55 and there are longer memberships such as three months and 12 months."

The Details:

What: Aqua Aerobics.

Where: TSB Pool Complex.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am to 10.30am.

People who want to sign-up for the classes can register at eventbrite.co.nz, call the TSB Pool Complex or pop in and see a member of the team.