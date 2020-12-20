Stratford TSB Pool Complex evacuated over after chlorine alarm

The TSB Pool Complex was evacuated over the weekend when a chlorine alarm was triggered.

On Sunday, December 20 the TSB Pool Complex was evacuated when a chlorine alarm was triggered.

Up to 20 people were using the facility at the time and pool staff safely evacuated them when the alarm went off.

Emergency services were notified immediately including the New Plymouth Hazmat Unit. Using breathing apparatus, the Fire Service entered the chlorine room and shut off the chlorine cylinders. Once the area and the chlorine room had properly vented, staff were able to re-enter the facility. No one suffered injuries from the incident.

Chief executive Sven Hanne says, "As a precautionary measure the facility has remained closed to the public to give specialists time to investigate the issue and ensure a recurrence is avoided.

"They found that a faulty regulator on a chlorine gas cylinder was the cause and this has now been rectified."

The pool will be operational as normal from 2pm today.

"Thank you to our pool users for your patience and understanding during this time," says Sven.