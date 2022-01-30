A vaccine pass will be required by all pool users aged over 12 years and 3 months on weekdays from Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

The TSB Pool Complex in Stratford is moving to vaccine pass requirements on weekdays.

To enter the facility from Monday to Friday a vaccine pass will be required by those aged over 12 years and 3 months. This will come into effect on Wednesday to align with the beginning of the school term.

Swimmers will not need a vaccine pass to use the facility on weekends or public holidays, however. On those days the pool will be open to the public between 11am and 5.30pm.

Stratford District Council chief executive Sven Hanne says the move will allow increased public access to the pool.

"If we continue as we are there is actually very little time available for general public swimming at the pool. This is due to private swimming lessons, school bookings and other group activities that [would] currently require full facility bookings [if] the TSB Pool Complex didn't require a My Vaccine Pass."

"By moving to vaccine pass requirements during the weekdays, the facility becomes available for public swimming while other activity is in place. We've run the numbers and this will double the amount of time the facility is available to the community compared to what can be offered without vaccine passes."

All Covid-19 protocols are being followed by staff including mask wearing, capacity limits and deep cleaning of the facility, he says.

The decision to move to vaccine pass requirements on weekdays was made to allow for maximum use of the pool, says Sven.

"While this move may not be what some of our community want to hear, at this time we feel it's the best way forward to cater to our regular pool users and ensure our facility can be enjoyed by as many people as possible."

He says as the situation around the Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand is changing daily, the council will continue to monitor what's happening around the country, and in Taranaki, reviewing facility vaccine pass requirements as needed.

Regardless of when they are using the pool, people must always scan in using the Covid-19 tracer app, or sign in manually, and not enter if they are feeling unwell, he says.

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council.