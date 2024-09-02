Advertisement
Stratford support boosts Daffodil Day funds for Taranaki Cancer Society

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
The Stratford Daffodil Day committee worked tirelessly to make Friday, August 30 a blooming success. So far the day has raised $14,000, with money still coming in. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford was painted yellow on Friday last week for Daffodil Day, with thousands of dollars raised for the Cancer Society.

The town was awash with colour, as schools. businesses and rest homes joined the fun, with staff and pupils dressing up in yellow and green clothing on the day.

The ever-popular annual Daffodil Day luncheon, organised and run by members of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee and numerous volunteers, drew a large crowd to Stratford War Memorial Hall, where diners could enjoy music as they ate, and also had the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets, daffodil-themed merchandise and bouquets of the yellow blooms themselves.

Stratford Daffodil Day committee team leader Raewyn Rooney said community support was essential for the fundraiser.

“That support came in many ways, including [people] buying merchandise and flowers, having lunch in the hall, volunteering throughout August, baking for our lunch, or donating money or goods towards our day.”

The annual luncheon was attended by Cycle for Hope fundraiser participants, who stopped in for a meal before continuing to New Plymouth.

Rooney said the lunch was very well-attended this year.

“The enthusiasm of the Stratford community to support our day was incredible. The number of people coming to our hall at 11am even though we were not supposed to open until 11.30am was a highlight for me. I also loved the positive feedback from businesses who ordered our lunches and the feedback from those who ate in the hall.”

While money is still coming in from various fundraising events, Rooney said at the last count the day had raised $14,000 for the Cancer Society.

“Daffodil Day was huge and we are delighted to say we have banked this much, and we know we have much more to come.”

The day’s success comes from all the people involved, said Rooney.

“We just want everyone who contributed in whatever way to know we are extremely grateful. I also want to thank the committee for their wonderful efforts organising this day.”

