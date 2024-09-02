The Stratford Daffodil Day committee worked tirelessly to make Friday, August 30 a blooming success. So far the day has raised $14,000, with money still coming in. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford was painted yellow on Friday last week for Daffodil Day, with thousands of dollars raised for the Cancer Society.

The town was awash with colour, as schools. businesses and rest homes joined the fun, with staff and pupils dressing up in yellow and green clothing on the day.

The ever-popular annual Daffodil Day luncheon, organised and run by members of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee and numerous volunteers, drew a large crowd to Stratford War Memorial Hall, where diners could enjoy music as they ate, and also had the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets, daffodil-themed merchandise and bouquets of the yellow blooms themselves.

Stratford Daffodil Day committee team leader Raewyn Rooney said community support was essential for the fundraiser.

“That support came in many ways, including [people] buying merchandise and flowers, having lunch in the hall, volunteering throughout August, baking for our lunch, or donating money or goods towards our day.”