Librarian Kate Fairhurst says the storytime session is a fun way for toddlers to develop language skills.

A toddler group is teaching a lifelong love of learning.

The Stratford War Memorial Centre is a hive of activity on Mondays, with toddlers and their caregivers saying nursery rhymes, listening to stories and having fun.

Stratford Library's Storytime had its first session this month and toddlers enjoyed listening to popular children's books and joining in by reciting popular rhymes.

Through the storytime session, children develop language skills by saying nursery rhymes and listening to stories.

The Stratford Storytime takes place each Monday morning during the school term. Librarian Kate Fairhurst says while it's still as fun as Tot Time, there are some small changes.

"The first change is it takes place on Monday now at the War Memorial Centre. The change of venue is to have more space for social distancing."

Also instead of a craft, the children now say rhymes.

"Rhymes are important for language development and help with speech development. They help children develop skills such as learning the difference between sounds and listening skills."

"They are listening and speaking, which are two of the main language skills we need to know."

Currently, there is no need for a vaccine pass for caregivers to attend the session.

"Keeping everyone safe is the top priority, hence the new location."

Registrations are essential for storytime.

"It's important that we monitor the numbers to ensure we're not running above capacity."

■ The Details:

What: Stratford Storytime.

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre.

When: Each Monday during the school term.

To register, visit eventbrite.co.nz