This Stratford AFC team competed in the New Zealand Masters Games in Whanganui.

Sports Reports:

Stratford AFC

The Stratford AFC is recruiting footballers for the 2023 season.

There are teams for all ages and abilities in a fun and friendly environment. Stratford AFC recently had a team competing in the New Zealand Masters Games in Whanganui and have two teams in Inglewood AFC’s Summer five-a-side competition.

The pre-season starts in March. The club is looking for early commitments for ages eight to 12 to add extra teams to our lists. They’re also searching for 12 - 18-year-olds to join the youth teams who support the senior squads. For any queries, contact us via Facebook or email: zdodunski@hotmail.com.

Midhirst Tennis Club

On February 13, Midhirst 2 and Midhirst 3 played at home against Pātea 1 and Manaia 2 respectively.

The Midhirst 2 score was 2 – 2, and they had started their last games when rain halted play. The end result was a draw, with Nicci Uhlenberg the player of the day for winning both of her games and playing very well.

Midhirst 3 battled against Manaia 2 and lost 5 – 1. Player of the went to Andrea Reid, who was not only a champion for filling in, but played some very good tennis as well.

On February 20, Midhirst 1 ventured north to Waitara, where the team lost 4 – 2. Midhirst 1 lost the first four games in tough battles and were determined to win something from the last two games.

The team won both of those games. Midhirst 2 played Pukekura at home and drew 3 – 3, with the visitors winning by 42 – 40 on the countback of games.

Talia Kowalewski and Rachael Adams were the players of the day, winning two of their three games. Midhirst 3 also played at home against Pihama 1 and lost 6 – 0.

Although it sounds like a thrashing, all games were long and hard-fought, with Sally Dodunski and Adrianna Schumacher losing narrowly in the tie-breaker. Pihama 1 came down a section, so this should be one of the toughest games for Midhirst 3.

Night tennis has recommenced for the second round, with Mixed Veges holding the Top Dog trophy, and Highlands lost to Slick Hitters to get the wooden spoon.

Stratford Avon Bowling Club's Friday night social bowling is popular.

Stratford Avon Bowling Club

Friday night was social bowling night. A fine evening saw both greens alive once more with fun.

Over the weekend, the Women’s and Men’s Taranaki Open Triples were held. On Saturday, the club provided a green for the qualifying stages of the Men’s event.

The club enjoyed success, with one of the women’s teams Bari Oliver, Toni Watson and Janet Ravji putting in an awesome effort at Lepperton to make it down to the last eight, before having their run stopped by Okato by only two points.

In the Men’s, one of our teams containing two under-five-year bowlers, Kevin Sullivan and Brian Needham, skipped by veteran Paul Digby, had a magnificent Saturday, qualifying with ease against some very handy outfits.

But unfortunately, their run, which they can be very proud of, came to an end at the first Sunday knockout round.

The week ahead (all times are the start of play):

Thurs, Feb 23: Stratford New World Sponsored Optional Triples.

Fri, Feb 24: 6pm Friday Night Social Bowls.

Sat and Sun, 25-26 Feb: 8.30am Women’s and Men’s Club Championship Singles.

Wed, Feb 2: 1pm Pat Collins.



