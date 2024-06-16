From left: Duane Hickman, Cameron Hurley, Bradley Korff, Carl Hinton, Blair Uhlenberg, John Jackson, Blake Hooper, Thomas Korff, Karl Uhlenberg. Photo / Matt Julian / Contact High Photography

The Stratford Speedway season was officially concluded last Saturday night when the end of season prizegiving was held at the War Memorial Centre in Stratford.

It was an event to recognise competitors for their achievements locally, those who achieved results at national titles and also the staff and volunteers who dedicate their time to the Taranaki Stockcar Club.

The club is in good health with a great culture and this was evident on the night with close to 250 people being in attendance, the biggest prizegiving in recent history.

The event also signalled an end to the club’s 60th anniversary of racing and featured the inaugural Stratford Speedway Staff and Volunteer Awards. With so many people giving up their time most Saturday nights in summer, it is fitting to celebrate not only the drivers but these people as well as the participation of all is what creates the show each race night.

The 2023/2024 season at Stratford Speedway was one of the biggest in recent years with six national titles that were run in Stratford - the Five Star Liquor New Zealand Stockcar Championship, Plant & Fabrication Services New Zealand Modified Championship, M.C Fale Transport North Island Saloon Championship, Sentry Hill Motel New Zealand Saloon Grand Prix, Zodiac Signs/Noonan Contracting New Zealand Minisprint Championship and the Mowtika Lawns and Maintenance New Zealand Stockcar Grand Prix. Some Taranaki drivers featured on the podium at these events whilst others placed in the top three at other tracks.

Taranaki drivers to feature on the podium this past season were: Blair Uhlenberg - 2nd New Zealand Superstock Championship in Hawke’s Bay, Bradley Korff - 2nd New Zealand Saloon Grand Prix in Stratford, Blake Hooper - 2nd North Island Saloon Championship in Stratford, Thomas Korff - 3rd North Island Saloon Championship in Stratford, Carl Hinton - 2nd New Zealand Modified Championship in Stratford, John Jackson - 1st North Island Modified Championship in Auckland, Duane Hickman - 1st New Zealand Minisprint Championship in Stratford, Karl Uhlenberg - 2nd New Zealand Minisprint Championship in Palmerston North, Karl Uhlenberg - 2nd North Island Minisprint Championship in Palmerston North, Cameron Hurley - 3rd North Island Minisprint Championship in Palmerston North.

A full list of results can be found on the Stratford Speedway website.