Stratford Stormers take on the Waikato Raiders. Photo / Matt Julian, Contact High Photography

After a wet summer affected the speedway with a high number of rainouts during the season, it was pleasing to have decent weather for the last racing of the weekend at MG Taranaki Stratford Speedway on the weekend.

Racing was held on both Friday and Saturday nights to give every Stratford contracted class an opportunity to run before winter sets in.

Modifieds and Midgets were both low on car numbers so didn’t make the programme but Stockcars, Saloons, Adult Ministocks, Youth Ministocks and Streetstocks raced on Friday night, the latter racing for their Best Pairs Trophy which was won by the pairing of Auckland racer Phil Mortensen and local driver Nic Smith. Corry Terito and Anthony Washer were second and Dylan Smith third.

On Saturday night Superstocks raced for the Adamson Memorial, Minisprints for their Best Pairs Trophy, Saloons for the Plews Memorial and Stockcars for the Dairymaster West Coast Stockcar Teams Champs.

Tyler Walker’s on-track skill seemingly made easy work of the John Adamson Memorial, winning all three races to take the trophy with maximum points ahead of Paul Johnson and Blair Uhlenberg.

Eight Saloons raced for the Plews Memorial with Bradley Korff coming out on top after recording fourth, first and second placings over the three heats. Craig Korff was one point behind in second place and Thomas Korff third, making a Korff Trifecta.

The Minisprint class produced some very close racing, especially in race two where Erin Uhlenberg held off Karl Uhlenberg for a crowd-pleasing race win. Erin, along with Cameron Hurley won the Best Pairs by a solid five-point margin from Karl Uhlenberg and Cody Ogle. Mark Phipps and Mason Ward were third.

Five teams raced for the Dairymaster West Coast Stockcar Teams Champs - The Stratford Stormers, Waikato Raiders, Wanganui Vulcans, Stratarua Scorpions and Rotorua Rugrats.

The format had each team racing twice with the highest points scorers facing off in the final. The teams racing produced some good action with several instances of cars being put up the wall or rolled over.

The Whanganui Vulcans took a solid win in the first race against the Stratford Stormers with Blair Reeves-Smith taking the Checkered flag for Whanganui.

The Rotorua Rugrats beat the Waikato Raiders in race two, with Tyler Walker crossing the line first for the Rugrats.

In race three the Whanganui Vulcans dispose of the Stratarua Scorpions, this time with Cody Lockett winning the race and ensuring their place in the final.

The Waikato Raiders beat the Stratford Stormers in race four, Kacey Cheetham taking the win and the Rotorua Rugrats defeated the Stratarua Scorpions in race five, with Taylor Patene taking the win.

The Waikato Raiders faced off against the Stratford Stormers in the race for third and fourth, the former being too strong for the local team and taking a good win to secure a spot on the podium.

The Rotorua Rugrats and Whanganui Vulcans raced for first and second and despite a valiant effort from the Vulcans, the Rugrats, who had been on form all night were just too strong and took the win with Tyler Walker unable to be stopped, winning the race.

A Ramp Demolition Derby completed the night’s racing with over twenty crazy drivers taking to the track to destroy what were once good road-going cars.

Jason Dunn managed to survive the carnage until the end to be the last car mobile. Daniel Reed and Jared Pryce were judged to be the best stirrers whilst Jells Ferabend won the Best Presented prize and Jo Burton the hard luck.