Stratford Speedway: Paul Johnson wins Taranaki Champs for fifth time

Paul Johnson made history when he won the Taranaki Superstock Champs for the fifth time. Photo/ Matt Julian

Superstock racer Paul Johnson made history at Stratford Speedway on Saturday when he won the Taranaki champs for the fifth time.

Paul has now won the championship more times than any other driver in the history of Stratford Speedway.

Racing amongst a field of 22 competitors, Paul picked up eighth place in race one before winning races two and three to finish the night two points clear of Mark Duthie and Mitch Vickery who were tied on points for second place.

John Jackson won the Taranaki Modified Champs on Saturday night. Photo/ Matt Julian

Mark and Mitch raced a four lap run off to settle the minor positions with Mark beating Mitch and therefore claiming the second step on the podium.

Racing at his first meeting for the season, former national champion John Jackson was in blistering form and won the Taranaki Modified Champs.

After placing fourth in race one, John made his way through the field to place second in race two from a grid 11 start before winning race three from grid two.

He won the championship by one point from Huntly driver Syd Ferguson while Jason Kalin was third. The class also raced for their Ginge Hayward memorial which Bunter Pierce won from grid four in the last race of the night.

Defending Taranaki Champion, Tauranga racer Ricky McGough was too quick for the locals and won the Taranaki Midget Champs for the second consecutive year.

He won both races one and two and placed second in race three to win the champs ahead of Auckland racer Peter Hunnibell who recorded two second paces and a first. Dylan Waite was the best of the locals and came home third overall.

There was action in the Stockcar teams racing at Stratford Speedway on Saturday night. Photo/ Matt Julian

Four Stockcar teams competed for the Stratford ITM West Coast Stockcar teams champs - Rotorua Rascals, Auckland Alleycats and two Stratford Stormer teams (black and yellow).

The teams races produced their share of action with some good hits and roll overs during the racing but it was the Rotorua Rascals who came out on top and won the event after beating the Stratford Stormers Black team in the final.

The Auckland Alleycats were third after beating the Stratford Stormers Yellow team in the race for 3rd/4th.

■ The next race meeting at Stratford Speedway is on December 19 and will feature the 2019/20 King of the Mountain Saloon Champs, Stockcar Heritage Shield and Midget Heritage Shield. Racing starts at 7pm.